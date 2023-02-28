UPS AND DOWNS The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change for 2022. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. Net and percentage change are the difference be- tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day. UPS Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct. 1 NGL EnPtrs 3.59 1.14 3.44 + 2.23 + 184.3 2 NGL EPtr pfB 23.90 8.73 23.90 +14.66 + 158.7 3 Volta Inc .91 .36 .86 + .50 + 141.7 4 Diebold 3.31 1.43 3.22 + 1.80 + 126.8 5 OscarHlth 6.15 2.39 5.54 + 3.08 + 125.2 6 IronNet .66 .22 .48 + .25 + 107.0 7 Manitowoc 61 19.18 9.06 18.91 + 9.75 + 106.4 8 Via Op ADR 4.00 1.66 3.18 + 1.58 + 99.2 9 Carvana A 19.87 4.23 9.42 + 4.68 + 98.7 10 YirenDigital 3.85 1.33 2.67 + 1.30 + 94.9 11 LionsGate A 11.13 5.49 10.61 + 4.90 + 85.8 12 PrSUlShtN rs 82.81 30.00 51.18 +23.62 + 85.7 13 LionsGate B 10.41 5.22 9.95 + 4.52 + 83.2 14 Light eMotor 1.10 .35 .67 + .30 + 82.8 15 Univ Insur 54 19.64 10.17 19.33 + 8.74 + 82.5 16 MembrshCol 7.04 3.80 6.69 + 2.95 + 78.9 17 Velo3D 3.95 1.69 3.17 + 1.38 + 77.1 18 CooperStdHldg 18.95 9.24 15.95 + 6.89 + 76.0 19 HimsHersHl 11.77 6.01 11.27 + 4.86 + 75.8 20 AMC Entert 8.53 3.77 7.14 + 3.07 + 75.4 21 NaviosMH pfH 24.00 13.48 23.50 + 9.90 + 72.8 22 SOS Ltd rs 8.49 2.77 4.70 + 1.97 + 72.2 23 Scotts 88.61 48.29 82.50 +33.91 + 69.8 24 QuantumS 11.90 5.27 9.57 + 3.90 + 68.8 25 ClearChanOut 2.14 1.01 1.77 + .72 + 68.6 26 MinisoGrp 18.44 10.50 17.90 + 7.17 + 66.8 27 VirginGalac 6.61 3.43 5.74 + 2.26 + 64.9 28 OakStHlth 35.65 19.73 35.40 +13.89 + 64.6 29 Hovnanian 1 74.50 41.95 68.11 +26.03 + 61.9 30 AnglOakMtg 8.74 4.78 7.52 + 2.79 + 59.0 31 Wallbox 6.53 3.30 5.67 + 2.09 + 58.4 32 Innovate 3.37 1.84 2.96 + 1.09 + 58.3 33 ArcherAvia 3.34 1.85 2.95 + 1.08 + 57.8 34 Cinemark 14.05 8.33 13.61 + 4.95 + 57.2 35 Compass A 5.16 2.20 3.61 + 1.28 + 54.9 36 HysterYale 39.76 25.20 38.91 +13.60 + 53.7 37 Transocean 7.69 4.16 6.99 + 2.43 + 53.3 38 WolvWWde 35 17.03 10.39 16.75 + 5.82 + 53.2 39 MediaAlph 17.01 9.88 15.14 + 5.19 + 52.2 40 Catalent 30 72.72 44.50 68.22 +23.21 + 51.6 41 DxSOXBull 18.40 9.19 14.65 + 4.98 + 51.5 42 LifeTimeGp 20.35 11.58 18.07 + 6.11 + 51.1 43 Eventbrite 9.56 5.72 8.76 + 2.90 + 49.5 44 Starrett 6 11.25 7.35 11.00 + 3.64 + 49.5 45 GrahamCorp 14.61 9.11 14.36 + 4.74 + 49.3 46 GannettCo 3.22 1.99 3.03 + 1.00 + 49.3 47 BauschHlth 10.23 6.22 9.31 + 3.03 + 48.2 48 SpotifyTch 128.98 79.14 116.30 +37.35 + 47.3 49 BabylonHldg 14.00 6.78 9.93 + 3.18 + 47.1 50 AMC Enter pf 3.36 1.17 2.07 + .66 + 46.8 DOWNS Name PE High Low Last Chg. DOWNS Name PE High Low Last Chg. 
Pct. 1 Vapotherm 2.94 .80 .98 — 1.72 — 63.7 2 CorEnInf pfA 17.80 5.02 5.05 — 6.35 — 55.7 3 Heliogen .75 .26 .31 — .39 — 55.6 4 DWavQntm n 2.00 .68 .70 — .75 — 51.7 5 LocalBounti 1.48 .69 .69 — .70 — 50.6 6 DxSOXBear rs 41.50 18.41 21.94 —17.57 — 44.5 7 RubiconTch 2.07 .85 .99 — .79 — 44.2 8 GraniteRdg 9.31 5.25 5.29 — 3.74 — 41.4 9 VertAerosp 3.47 1.83 2.02 — 1.37 — 40.4 10 Chegg 12 26.67 15.55 15.89 — 9.38 — 37.1 11 iPathNatGas 20.75 11.46 14.24 — 7.84 — 35.5 12 PrUShtSemi 25.66 15.02 16.02 — 8.81 — 35.5 13 US NGasFd 13.41 7.14 9.12 — 4.98 — 35.3 14 LumenTech 6.09 3.30 3.40 — 1.82 — 34.9 15 Owlet .69 .30 .37 — .19 — 34.2 16 NineEnrgySv 17.10 8.65 9.60 — 4.93 — 33.9 17 Atento SA 6.79 2.60 2.82 — 1.41 — 33.3 18 Azul SA 5 7.77 4.03 4.08 — 2.03 — 33.2 19 CrossTmbr 23 30.40 16.97 17.14 — 8.30 — 32.6 20 PimcoCA Inco 15.55 10.16 10.24 — 4.83 — 32.1 21 KnotOffshPtrs 4 10.69 5.37 6.64 — 2.99 — 31.0 22 F45 TrainHl 3.41 2.04 2.07 — .78 — 27.4 23 CazooGrp rs 6.80 2.25 2.25 — .84 — 27.2 24 FtMajSilver g 17 9.08 5.90 6.10 — 2.24 — 26.9 25 PHX Minerl 4.09 2.87 2.87 — 1.02 — 26.2 26 DxTcBear 44.42 25.30 29.94 —10.63 — 26.2 27 ProSUltSilv 33.53 22.96 23.77 — 8.23 — 25.7 28 PrecDrill 86.94 55.12 56.99 —19.71 — 25.7 29 BRF SA 13 1.83 1.18 1.18 — .40 — 25.3 30 Calix 87 71.59 49.63 51.15 —17.28 — 25.3 31 ESS Tech 2.59 1.73 1.82 — .61 — 25.1 32 CorEngInfr 1 2.22 1.55 1.57 — .52 — 24.9 33 PermianvRoy 7 3.35 2.47 2.52 — .83 — 24.8 34 VermilionEn g 3 17.41 12.90 13.40 — 4.30 — 24.3 35 TexPacLand 43 2307.17 1728.12 1780.19—564.04 — 24.1 36 SibanyeStill 12.44 8.03 8.10 — 2.56 — 24.0 37 DirxUtilBll 36.29 25.73 25.74 — 8.11 — 24.0 38 KoreaElec 8.42 6.63 6.63 — 2.01 — 23.3 39 MesaRoyalty 22.33 14.59 16.90 — 5.11 — 23.2 40 Ameresco 22 65.86 42.85 43.95 —13.19 — 23.1 41 AzurePwrGl 4.98 3.27 3.32 — .99 — 23.0 42 USNatGas 16.52 11.44 13.28 — 3.95 — 22.9 43 AMTD Dig n 37.72 7.61 7.74 — 2.26 — 22.6 44 VOC EngyTr 17 13.70 7.85 8.03 — 2.34 — 22.6 45 Bill.cmHld 132.13 84.37 84.63 —24.33 — 22.3 46 MV OilTrust 10 16.30 12.70 12.70 — 3.63 — 22.2 47 Baxter Intl 53.12 38.58 39.95 —11.02 — 21.6 48 OwensMinor 5 22.86 15.10 15.33 — 4.20 — 21.5 49 GlobusMed 43 80.04 57.59 58.34 —15.93 — 21.4 50 DrxSCBear 36.72 23.36 27.78 — 7.43 — 21.1 