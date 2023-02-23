Upland Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $68.4 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $317.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $72 million to $78 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $288 million to $312 million.

