Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.1…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.36.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $169 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210.1 million, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $616.6 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLED

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.