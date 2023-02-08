Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q3…

Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported net income of $41.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.67.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $795 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up