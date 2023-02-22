United Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $132.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.67.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.12 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $491.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $727.3 million, or $15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

