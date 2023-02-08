Under Armour: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $121.6 million.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $121.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 56 cents per share.

