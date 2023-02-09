U.S. Xpress: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $542.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $521.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $40.5 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.16 billion.

