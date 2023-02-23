U.S. Physical Therapy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $141.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.2 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $553.1 million.

