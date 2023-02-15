Twilio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $229.4 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.26 billion, or $6.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $995 million to $1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

