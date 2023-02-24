Turning Point Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Friday reported a loss of $16.3…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Friday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $103.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.6 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $415 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.