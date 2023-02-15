Trupanion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its fourth…

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $246 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.7 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $905.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP

