TrueCar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The provider of localized information on new car costs posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $118.7 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $161.5 million.

