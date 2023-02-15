Tronox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million…

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grimsby, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $649 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $680.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $497 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.45 billion.

