TripAdvisor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $354 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

