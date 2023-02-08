Trinseo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $365.3 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $365.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $10.44. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.72 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.61 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $975.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $430.9 million, or $11.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

