TreeHouse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $996.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $146.3 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.45 billion.

