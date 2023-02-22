TransMedics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $31.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.2 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $93.5 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $138 million to $145 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

