Live Radio
Home » Latest News » TransAlta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TransAlta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $120.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $629.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.5 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $2.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up