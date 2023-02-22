TPI Composites: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.5 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $402.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $65.3 million, or $2.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

