TopBuild: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $143.8 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.02 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $556 million, or $17.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.01 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion.

TopBuild shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLD

