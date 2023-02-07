Top Stocks to Buy in 11 Different Sectors

The stock market is off to a hot start in 2023, but the Federal Reserve is still raising interest rates…

The stock market is off to a hot start in 2023, but the Federal Reserve is still raising interest rates in its ongoing battle against inflation. Investors have grown increasingly optimistic that the Fed can navigate a soft landing for the U.S. economy, but the economic outlook for 2023 remains uncertain. In these unpredictable times, investors can mitigate risk by using the power of diversification. The Bank of America research team maintains a list of diversified, top-tier American stock picks.

Here’s one top stock to buy from each of the 11 market sectors, according to Bank of America:

— Information technology: Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT)

— Consumer discretionary: Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

— Communication services: Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)

— Health care: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

— Consumer staples: Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

— Financials: Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

— Industrials: Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

— Energy: Schlumberger NV (SLB)

— Materials: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

— Real estate: SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC)

— Utilities: PG&E Corp. (PCG)

Information Technology: Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is well known for its Windows operating system, Office professional software suite and Azure cloud services business. Analyst Brad Sills says Microsoft’s recent revenue growth slowdown will likely bottom out in the fiscal third quarter, and most of the company’s headwinds are driven by macroeconomic conditions rather than issues specific to Microsoft. He projects sales growth will rebound from just 5% in 2023 back into the double-digit percentage range in 2024 and 2025 as Azure adoption continues. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $300 price target for MSFT stock.

Consumer Discretionary: Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

Starbucks is the leading global retailer of high-quality coffee products. Analyst Sara Senatore says the strength of the Starbucks brand around the world is unparalleled, even in China. That country has been a soft spot for Starbucks in recent quarters, as measured by a 29% drop in China same-store sales in the fiscal first quarter. However, an easing of lockdowns in China helped January sales improve sequentially, and Senatore says China’s reopening should help Starbucks grow its margins in the second half of 2023. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $138 price target for SBUX stock.

Communication Services: Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery is a global entertainment company formed by the 2022 merger of Discovery programming content with WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news businesses. WBD’s share price is up 61.7% this year through Feb. 7, making it the best-performing stock on this list. Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich says the narrative surrounding Warner Bros. is improving and the stock has an attractive risk-reward profile at current levels. Reif says WBD stock also has bullish catalysts ahead, including the launch of a new direct-to-consumer streaming service this spring. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $21 price target for WBD stock.

Health Care: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific develops and produces analytical instruments and provides complex services for life sciences, pharmaceutical

and industrial customers. Analyst Derik de Bruin says Thermo Fisher’s strong 2022 momentum has carried over into 2023, and the company reported 14% core sales growth in the fourth quarter, excluding COVID-19 test sales. He says Thermo Fisher is exiting the pandemic in a stronger position than it was before it started, with operating margins now about 1.5% higher than they were in fiscal 2019. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $650 price target for TMO stock.

Consumer Staples: Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Coca-Cola is a leading non-alcoholic beverage company. The stock also pays an attractive 2.9% dividend — the highest on this list. Analyst Bryan Spillane says Coca-Cola deserves to trade at a valuation premium to beverage peers due to its balanced, defensible organic sales growth, insulated earnings power, scale, and pricing leverage. Unfortunately, Coca-Cola faces headwinds in 2023, including difficult year-over-year comparisons and European consumer weakness. Spillane says Coca-Cola can still potentially achieve earnings growth in a difficult environment this year, but it’s “not a layup.” Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $74 price target for KO stock.

Financials: Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Interactive Brokers is a multinational online broker. Analyst Craig Siegenthaler says Interactive Brokers is one of the most attractive growth stories in the entire financial sector. He says the company has a diversified product portfolio that appeals to a wide range of customers, including individual retail investors, brokers and hedge funds

. In addition, more than 70% of the company’s accounts are outside the U.S., allowing Interactive Brokers to launch products faster and maintain operating margins of more than 60%, even while underpricing U.S. competitors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $130 price target for IBKR stock.

Industrials: Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Northrop Grumman is a top military aerospace and defense contractor that produces advanced military technology. Northrop shares are down 17.1% this year through Feb. 7, making it the worst-performing stock on this list. Analyst Ronald Epstein says the long-term wind-down of higher-margin legacy programs will be offset by the beginning of the most profitable phase of the B-21 Raider aircraft program at the end of the decade. Epstein says investors should buy the dip in Northrop, given it generates high-quality earnings and its long-term contracts provide exceptional financial visibility. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $655 price target for NOC stock.

Energy: Schlumberger NV (SLB)

Schlumberger is one of the world’s leading oilfield services companies. Soaring energy prices have led to an increase in oil and gas

activity in 2022. Analyst Chase Mulvehill says Schlumberger’s international revenue growth accelerated in the second half of 2022, helping to offset slowing U.S. land sales growth. Excluding Russia, Schlumberger is poised for international sales growth in the high-teen percentage range in 2023. Mulvehill says Schlumberger should enjoy a favorable pricing environment that will help it continue to expand margins through at least 2025. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $66 price target for SLB stock.

Materials: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien is one of the world’s largest producers of crop nutrients, including potash, nitrogen and phosphate used in fertilizers. The war in Ukraine disrupted global fertilizer supplies, sending fertilizer prices to record highs and allowing Nutrien to report record earnings in 2022. Analyst Steve Byrne says U.S. agricultural demand will improve in 2023 and remain elevated through at least 2024. In addition, Byrne is bullish on the company’s retail segment. He anticipates improved organic volume growth and sees potential for merger and acquisition deals. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $111 price target for NTR stock.

Real Estate: SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC)

SBA Communications is a specialty real estate investment trust, or REIT, that operates wireless communications towers around the world. Analyst David Barden says SBA shares should trade at a higher valuation than other REITs because of the company’s superior growth outlook. In addition, he’s bullish on the company’s U.S. tower focus and anticipates positive organic growth in 2023. Outside the U.S., SBA is exposed to higher-growth markets such as Brazil that should contribute positively to overall growth without creating too much risk. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $325 price target for SBAC stock.

Utilities: PG&E Corp. (PCG)

PG&E is a California utility that services millions of customers in Northern and Central California. The company emerged from bankruptcy

in July 2020 after it was found liable for two devastating California wildfires. Analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says PG&E shares still trade at a steep valuation discount to utility peers even though the company’s outlook has improved. Dumoulin-Smith says California regulators have made constructive changes that will limit wildfire exposure for utilities, and PG&E will likely reinstate its dividend in the second half of 2023. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $19 price target for PCG stock.

