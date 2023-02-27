Titan International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Monday reported profit of $42…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Monday reported profit of $42 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 44 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $509.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176.3 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

