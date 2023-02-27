Theravance Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported a…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The George Town, Cayman Islands-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $872.1 million, or $11.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.3 million.

