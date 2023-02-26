Virginia’s moderate climate makes it a desirable choice for many home buyers. The average home value in Virginia is about…

Virginia’s moderate climate makes it a desirable choice for many home buyers. The average home value in Virginia is about $352,000, according to Zillow. And over the past year, home prices have risen 7%.

The amount you’ll spend on a home in Virginia will hinge on where you move within the state. The median home price in Richmond is $345,000, according to the U.S. News Housing Market Index, but you might pay more or less in other locales. The median home price in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan statistical area, by comparison, is $309,000. No matter where you choose to settle in Virginia, though, it’s important to team up with the right real estate firm in the course of buying a home. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Virginia:

1. The Keri Shull Team of Optime Realty

2. The Reynolds EmpowerHome Team of Keller Williams Realty

3. Debbie Dogrul Associates

4. The Jennifer Young Team/Keller Williams Realty

5. Team Bruce Tyburski of RE/MAX

6. The Kris Weaver Real Estate Team

7. The Jenny Maraghy Team

8. The Marquis Group of Century 21 Redwood Realty

9. The Patterson Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

10. Belcher Real Estate

[The Hottest Housing Markets in the U.S.]

1. The Keri Shull Team of Optime Realty

The Keri Shull Team is dedicated to helping buyers find homes in Virginia, as well as the surrounding areas of Maryland and Washington, D.C. In 2020, the Keri Shull Team was named the No. 13 real estate team in the U.S. by REALTrends, an award that’s measured by sales volume. That same year, the team helped 881 families buy or sell a home. The Keri Shull Team operates out of its office in Arlington and consists of more than 30 agents.

2. The Reynolds EmpowerHome Team of Keller Williams Realty

The Reynolds EmpowerHome Team is a mother-daughter family business that’s ranked as a top team in the Washington, D.C., metro area. They’ve sold more than 7,000 homes, and their Keller Williams affiliation no doubt helps them broaden their reach. The team focuses on real estate in Richmond and Virginia Beach, and it has offices in Chantilly, Richmond and Newport News.

3. Debbie Dogrul Associates

Debbie Dogrul Associates is a team of full-time professionals who are committed to solid customer service. The firm has sold more than 500 homes in the past 12 months. Debbie Dogrul Associates operates out of Fairfax and employs over 40 Realtors.

4. The Jennifer Young Homes Team/Keller Williams Realty

The Jennifer Young Homes Team services the areas of Aldie, Centreville, Chantilly, Northern Virginia and South Riding. The team, which has been ranked as of the top 150 teams in sales volume by the Wall Street Journal, operates out of Chantilly and Alexandria, and its association with Keller Williams should give buyers confidence in its extensive resources and reach. The Jennifer Young Homes Team also prides itself on excellent communication and a vast knowledge of the markets it serves.

5. Team Bruce Tyburski of RE/MAX

Bruce Tyburski has more than 25 years of experience in the world of real estate. Tyburski’s team operates out of its office in Springfield and is committed to working with buyers and sellers in Northern Virginia. The team’s RE/MAX affiliation allows it to expand its reach to a broad range of properties.

6. The Kris Weaver Real Estate Team

Ranked the No. 1 mega team for 2021 in Hampton Roads by RealTrends in terms of sales volume, the Kris Weaver Real Estate Team sells hundreds of homes every year. The team focuses on Southeast Virginia and operates out of its office in Virginia Beach. The team employs over three dozen agents and focuses on communities including Hampton, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Newport News.

7. The Jenny Maraghy Team

The Jenny Maraghy Team, an affiliate of Compass, is one of Richmond’s top-producing firms. In 2021, the team sold 613 homes worth more than $220 million. The Jenny Maraghy Team consists of more than 30 real estate agents who are dedicated to helping buyers in the Richmond area.

8. The Marquis Group of Century 21 Redwood Realty

The Marquis Group serves nearly 50 locations through Virginia, from Fredericksburg to Oak Hill to Richmond. The firm operates out of Ashburn and leverages the experience of its agents to provide outstanding customer service. In 2021 REALTrends named it the No. 2 large firm in Virginia, with sales volume topping $105 million.

[A Home Inspection Checklist for Sellers]

9. The Patterson Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

The Patterson Group has been serving buyers and sellers in Alexandria for more than 30 years. This experienced team of six is passionate about helping clients find homes in neighborhoods such as Old Town and Mount Vernon. Phyllis Patterson, the team’s executive vice president, was named a Top 100 Women Leaders in Real Estate of 2021 by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

10. Belcher Real Estate

Belcher Real Estate operates out of its office in Fredericksburg, and the Belcher family has over three decades of real estate experience in Fredericksburg and the surrounding regions. The team of 25 is dedicated to providing excellent customer service to Virginia home buyers. Alex Belcher, a top agent with Belcher Real Estate and owner at Alex Belcher & Associates and Belcher Real Estate LLC, was recognized in Realtor Magazine’s “30 Under 30″ 2015 Class as a rising young star in the real estate industry.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the firms above. All have solid experience in helping buyers purchase homes.

But before you settle on a specific real estate agent, do some research. Ask lots of questions and find out what specific skills each agent brings to the table. You may end up trusting your real estate agent to guide you through the most significant purchase you’ll ever make, so you don’t want to work with just anyone.

More from U.S. News

Top Overvalued U.S. Housing Markets

5 Reasons to Get a Presale Home Inspection

The Top Real Estate Companies in the U.S.

The Top Real Estate Companies in Virginia originally appeared on usnews.com