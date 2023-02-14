The Top Real Estate Companies in New York

New York is an extremely diverse state in terms of income, lifestyle and property values. But it’s an expensive one:…

New York is an extremely diverse state in terms of income, lifestyle and property values. But it’s an expensive one: On a statewide level, home values now average around $630,000, according to Zillow. That’s up 4.1% over the past year, with a median 81 days to pending.

When we think about New York, it’s easy to forget that there’s a vast world beyond the confines of New York City. But New York City itself is a draw for many people who want access to amenities like nightlife, public transportation and nearby jobs.

The median home price across the New York City metro area is $640,000, according to the U.S. News Housing Market Index. But whether you’re looking to live in New York City proper or elsewhere in the state, it’s essential to find the right real estate company to help you with your home search. Here are the top real estate firms serving New York:

1. Douglas Elliman.

2. Coldwell Banker.

3. Keller Williams.

4. Hunt Real Estate.

5. Compass Real Estate.

6. Corcoran.

7. Brown Harris Stevens.

8. Sotheby’s Real Estate.

9. Nest Seekers.

10. The Agency.

1. Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman has been around for more than 100 years and is the largest residential real estate firm in the New York metropolitan area. The company employs over 3,500 sales associates in key markets in New York City, the Hamptons and Long Island.

Douglas Elliman handles over 59,000 sales and rental transactions annually and services clients looking to buy and rent. It maintains 64 offices across New York, with 24 in New York City itself. Clients who work with Douglas Elliman can benefit not just from its vast network of agents, but also its in-depth knowledge of New York City’s unique neighborhoods.

2. Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker has been around for well over 100 years and has 3,000 offices in 49 countries and territories across the world, including 28 throughout the state of New York.

While the company’s reach extends beyond New York, it’s an established name in real estate that clients can rely on. Plus, as a recipient of the Women’s Choice Award as a “9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency,” Coldwell Banker is recognized as a leader in customer experience.

3. Keller Williams

Keller Williams employs more than 1,100 offices and 10,000 agents across the U.S. and Canada, and has expanded its reach beyond North America through the years. The company has been in business for 40 years and prides itself on excellent customer service.

The company’s New York City branch prides itself on being a luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across a range of needs. It boasts an extensive list of New York City rentals as well as homes for sale.

4. Hunt Real Estate

Hunt Real Estate is operated solely out of New York state. The company employs over 1,300 sales professionals across more than 40 offices throughout western and upstate New York. The family-owned firm recorded more than $4 billion in sales in 2022.

Hunt Real Estate caters to clients of different budgets, from modest homes to luxury properties. However, it doesn’t service those looking for homes in the New York City metro area.

5. Compass Real Estate

Compass Real Estate has been around for a little more than a decade. It prides itself on being a modern real estate platform that uses technology to aid home buyers and sellers.

The company operates more than 300 offices across 67 U.S. markets. It also employs over 28,000 agents and serves 17 counties throughout New York state. Compass Real Estate has 18 offices in New York City itself, the bulk of which are located in Manhattan. Compass reports itself as the largest independent real estate brokerage in the U.S.

6. Corcoran

Corcoran has been around for almost 50 years. And while its focus is on serving New York City, the Hamptons and South Florida, the company and its team of over 4,300 agents is also expanding its reach.

Clients who work with Corcoran are apt to appreciate its deep knowledge of New York City’s distinct neighborhoods. Corcoran’s connections in the sometimes exclusive Hamptons market can also be a huge plus.

7. Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens has been in business for almost three decades and prides itself on its commitment to customer service. The firm services clients in New York City, the Hamptons, the Hudson Valley and Westchester County.

Brown Harris Stevens operates 12 offices throughout Manhattan, and six in Brooklyn. It also has six offices across the Hamptons.

8. Sotheby’s Real Estate

Sotheby’s is a prime source for luxury real estate in New York. The company employs almost 400 agents in the state, and has eight offices in the New York metro area.

All told, Sotheby’s services 81 countries and territories and operates 1,000 offices worldwide, eight of them in New York. While its global reach is impressive, its focus on luxury real estate might alienate buyers of more modest means in New York.

9. Nest Seekers

Nest Seekers is a global real estate firm that’s been in business for a little more than 20 years. The company operates 15 offices in New York, most of which are located in the Hamptons vicinity. All told, it has 25 offices and 1,300 agents under its belt, and its focus is on luxury real estate and new real estate developments.

10. The Agency

The Agency is a boutique real estate firm operating in nine countries. Within New York State, its primary service areas are Long Island, the Hamptons, Westchester and New York City.

The Agency operates two New York City offices: one in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn. It also has offices on the North and South Shore of Long Island, as well as a single Hamptons location in Montauk. The Agency caters to clients looking to buy a home as well as rent one.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Whether you’re looking for a home in New York City or another part of the state, it’s essential to find the right real estate agent. You may want to search for a real estate agent with one of the companies above, or get recommendations from neighbors and friends. Teaming up with the right agent is an important step in the home buying process, so take the time to ask the right questions and weigh your choices.

