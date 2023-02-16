The Top Real Estate Companies in California

California is not only diverse in terms of scenery and climate, but it’s also diverse with regard to cost of…

California is not only diverse in terms of scenery and climate, but it’s also diverse with regard to cost of living. The average California home value is around $717,000, according to Zillow. But depending on the area where you want to live, a home might cost a lot less, or a lot more.

The median home price in the San Francisco-Oakland area, for example, is $1.319 million, according to the U.S. News Housing Market Index. In Los Angeles, it’s $796,000. But no matter what budget you have and where you’re looking to buy, it’s important to find the right real estate company to help you with your home search. Here are the top real estate firms in California.

1. Coldwell Banker.

2. Keller Williams.

3. Compass Real Estate.

4. eXp Realty.

5. Sotheby’s International Realty.

6. The Agency.

7. Big Block Realty North.

8. The Altman Brothers.

9. Village Properties.

10. Real Estate Experts.

11. Barry Estates.

1. Coldwell Banker

With 75 offices spread across California, Coldwell Banker could easily be the go-to source when you’re looking to buy a home in that state. Coldwell Banker has been around for more than 100 years and has 3,000 offices in 49 countries and territories across the world.

2. Keller Williams

With close to 200 offices throughout California, Keller Williams is known for its outstanding customer service. The company has been in business for 40 years, has offices throughout the U.S. and the globe, and prides itself on integrity and open communication with clients. Keller Williams has also been awarded the distinction of being a top franchise for veterans and a top female-friendly company.

3. Compass Real Estate

Compass Real Estate has been around for 11 years, so it’s not as established as some of the other names on this list. Its goal, however, is to simplify the homebuying process. Compass Real Estate operates more than 300 offices across 67 U.S. markets. In California, it has offices in Oakland, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Santa Rosa, San Diego, Pasadena and Sacramento.

4. eXp Realty

Working with eXp Realty might be a different experience. That’s because the company, which launched in 2009, doesn’t maintain physical offices, but connects buyers and agents via the cloud. That said, eXp Realty is able to leverage its use of technology, as well as the expertise of local agents, to provide buyers with the support they need to find their dream homes.

5. Sotheby’s International Realty/The Stanfield Group (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

Known for its focus on luxury real estate, Sotheby’s services 81 countries and territories and operates 1,000 offices worldwide. It also employs 25,000 sales associates. Sotheby’s operates 115 offices throughout the state of California.

6. The Agency

The Agency is a boutique real estate firm with a presence in nine countries. In California, it services greater Los Angeles, the Monterey Peninsula, Orange County, Palm Springs, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Montecito, Silicon Valley and the Peninsula and Sonoma County. The Agency prides itself on its commitment to best-in-class service.

7. Big Block Realty North

Big Block Realty North services a wide range of cities across California, from East Sacramento to Rio Linda. The company in 2021 was ranked the fastest-growing real estate company in America by Inc. 500. It was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego.

8. The Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

The Altman Brothers, Josh and Matthew Altman, are full-service real estate experts serving Los Angeles. The team commonly works with high-net-worth clients looking for homes in areas such as Beverly Hills, Malibu and Hollywood Hills. Their exclusive listings are likely to be out of reach for everyday buyers.

9. Village Properties

Village Properties employs more than 185 real estate agents and has sold more than $20 billion of real estate since its inception. As a locally owned and operated real estate firm out of Santa Barbara with a focus on the region, it knows the area inside and out and prides itself on outstanding customer service.

10. Real Estate Experts

Real Estate Experts had sold more than $1.2 billion in real estate over the past 12 months. With a focus on higher-end homes, the team services an area that includes San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Marin County, Sacramento and Monterey. In 2017, The Wall Street Journal recognized Real Estate Experts as one of the top 250 real estate teams in the U.S.

11. Barry Estates

Barry Estates has serviced luxury homebuyers in the San Diego area’s luxury market for more than 30 years. Founded in 1990 by Dan and Catherine Barry, Barry Estates remains a family-owned business, and it had a combined sales volume of more than $500 million in 2021.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent could start with one of the companies above. And you may want to interview agents from more than one firm to get a sense of how they work and see what vibe they give off. Ultimately, any seasoned real estate agent who knows your target area well is likely to be a reasonable choice. But pay attention to details like communication so you end up happy with the agent you choose.

