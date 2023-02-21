The Pros and Cons of Metal Roofing

The gentle drumming of raindrops on a metal roof is a sound unlike any other, often bringing back memories of…

The gentle drumming of raindrops on a metal roof is a sound unlike any other, often bringing back memories of childhoods spent on farms or watching the rain from a covered back porch. But, as it turns out, those metal roofs are more than just a source of rain music, they’re also a modern solution to the age-old problem of time marching on, giving homeowners another option for roofing that lasts.

Why Choose Metal Roofs?

For homeowners who are looking to stay for the longer term, the thought of having to replace their roof more than once can be a huge source of stress. That’s one reason metal roofs are becoming more popular.

“Metal roofs have really grown in popularity lately thanks to their durability,” says Constantine Anest, owner at Ethos Roofing & Restoration in Centennial, Colorado. “Properly installed metal roofs can last 40-70 years, whereas asphalt roofs only have an average lifespan of 15-30 years. It’s a fantastic option for homeowners who don’t want to worry about roof replacement.”

Metal roofs offer a long list of benefits for the cost, many of which will become increasingly important as climate change accelerates. They can also bring specific benefits based on regional challenges.

“In certain areas, metal roofs are more practical and even necessary,” says Mike Reedy, owner of Quality Built Exteriors in Chesapeake, Virginia. “For example, in northern parts of the U.S., metal roofs are better for preventing ice damming and supporting heavy snow loads. In the West, where wildfires are more common, metal roofs provide a fire-resistant barrier to protect the home from igniting and burning down. In areas with high winds, metal roofs stand up better than shingles to the constant barrage.”

Metal roofs can also protect against pests, mold and rot, Reedy says. But for homes near the coast, high salt content can rust steel roofs, so homeowners should be cautious to choose the right roofing material, he advises.

Of course, metal roofs aren’t the solution for everyone. First, there’s a significant cost associated with installing these roofs, but even if cost isn’t an issue, some people aren’t as enamored with rain music as others.

“When you own a home with a metal roof, you can expect to hear it,” says Anest. “Although gentle rain on a metal roof can be soothing, this type of roofing can be rather noisy. The metal dents easily, too. Hail may not leave you with leaks like some materials, but it will dent a metal roof.”

Do Metal Roofs Affect Property Values?

If you’re worried that choosing a metal roof might make reselling your home difficult, you have little to fear. Even though a few people might be turned off by a metal roof, they’re generally considered an upgrade by most buyers.

“Metal roofs dramatically improve the value of your home, the visual curb appeal of your home, and the ROI of your home come resale time,” says Baron Christopher Hanson, off-market commercial/investment real estate specialist at Coldwell Banker Realty in Stuart, Florida. “Since metal roofs typically last 30 years or more, potential buyers typically jump up and down with joy and relief knowing a metal roof will be part of the deal.”

So, if having a metal roof is generally a good thing, what kind of metal roof makes the most sense to install? There are several types, and they vary widely in cost.

“Vertical seam metal roofs are most common,” says Todd Miller, president of roofing manufacturer Isaiah Industries in Piqua, Ohio. “They come in two basic varieties. One is ‘exposed fastener,’ which are basically sheets of corrugated metal screwed to the roof deck. These panels are often used on agricultural buildings but they also can be an entry level metal roof for homes. The other type is standing seam. These panels have concealed fasteners and interlocking panels rather than overlapping sheets.

“Finally, there are several metal shingles produced. These modular panels are installed much like asphalt shingles. They are produced in a variety of looks that may resemble asphalt shingles, wood shakes, slate or even tile,” says Miller.

The popularity of standing seam roofs is largely due to the relative affordability of this type of roofing. Although they’re more expensive than corrugated roofs, they’re a middling option price-wise.

“Standing seam, or hidden fastener metal roofs, range in cost from $7 to $13 per installed square foot,” says Chad Conley, CEO and co-founder at Complete Roofing in Woodstock, Georgia. “Screw-down, or corrugated metal roofs, range in cost from $4 to $6 per installed square foot.”

“The average residential roof size in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census, is 1,700 square feet. That places the midline pricing for an average standing seam metal roof at around $16,150 and the midline pricing for an average screw-down metal roof at around $8,510,” says Conley.

Metal Roofs Aren’t a Solution for Everyone

Although metal roofs can provide security and comfort for the longer run, they’re certainly not a choice everyone will make or an obviously better universal roofing solution than more common choices like asphalt shingles.

“Only about one out of 100 folks who ask us about metal roofs actually ends up going with them, usually due to the high up-front cost,” says Reedy. “Yes, they are very pricey. Everyone wants a metal roof, but all are surprised about how much they cost. There are so many articles online that make them seem cheaper, but that is just not true. You can replace a shingled roof three or even four times for the same cost of one metal roof, so most homeowners go with shingles. I always say that you get what you pay for, though. The durability, longevity and sustainability of metal roofs just can’t be beat.”

