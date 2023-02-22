The Necessity Retail: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) on Wednesday reported a key measure…

NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWYORK, N.Y. (AP) — The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newyork, New York, said it had funds from operations of $35.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $33.1 million, or 25 cents per share.

The Necessity Retail, based in Newyork, New York, posted revenue of $118.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $140 million. Revenue was reported as $446.4 million.

