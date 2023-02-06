The Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

See if these unique jobs pique your interest. There are excellent jobs with unique names or job duties that many…

There are excellent jobs with unique names or job duties that many of us have never heard of. Close the knowledge gap and find out about a new opportunity. This list compiled from the Best Jobs for 2023 may also surprise you with careers that offer great salaries, lower unemployment rates, the opportunity to travel or other great benefits.

Salary and job growth data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Glazier

Median Salary: $47,180

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.0%

A glazier installs glass in buildings, cars and homes. Glazier is a profession where injury is a real risk. However, falling from heights during installation and cuts can be minimized through use of protective gear like harnesses and gloves.

Learn more about glaziers.

Phlebotomist

Median Salary: $37,380

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 10.2%

Most people have interacted with a phlebotomist in the course of regular medical care. Phlebotomists take blood for medical testing purposes. They also draw blood from donors. Part of their role is to help patients who may be nervous about the process.

Learn more about phlebotomists.

Esthetician and Skincare Specialist

Median Salary: $37,300

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 16.7%

Esthetician and skincare specialists evaluate a client’s skin and then provide suggestions for improving the condition of the skin. They may give treatments for beautifying skin, use wax for hair removal and clean skin.

Learn more about esthetician and skincare specialists.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median Salary: $ 47,670

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 27.2%

Solar photovoltaic installers lay down solar panels. They normally work in teams to measure and cut solar panels for placement on rooftops of homes and businesses. Job growth for this profession is much faster than the average.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

Genetic Counselor

Median Salary: $80,150

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 18.2%

Genetic counselors evaluate family medical histories and then assess clients for things like inherited diseases, the potential for birth defects and other genetic issues. This aids them in discussing health decisions with clients. They may focus in a special area like psychiatry or oncology.

Learn more about genetic counselors.

Orthotist and Prosthetist

Median Salary: $75,440

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 16.8%

An orthotist or prosthetist designs braces, artificial hands, feet and other limbs for patients. The goal is to evaluate a patient and then make sure the medical device helps them improve mobility. This job ranks No. 9 in Best Health Care Support Jobs.

Learn more about orthotists and prosthetists.

Prosthodontist

Median Salary: $100,950

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 6%

Prosthodontists replace teeth, improve bite and also improve cosmetic dental issues for patients. There is a low unemployment rate for this job, just 0.5%. Dental jobs tend to be in high demand and include higher salaries.

Learn more about prosthodontists.

Social and Community Service Manager

Median Salary: $74,000

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 11.7%

It may be hard to pin down what this job involves at first glance, but social and community service managers have a specific role planning and implementing activities that benefit the public. They can work for many different organizations, and may also focus on a specific group in need, such as veterans. They gather data to assess their programs and report on how effective they are.

Learn more about social and community service managers.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median Salary: $56,260

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 44.3%

Even if the name doesn’t ring a bell, most people have probably seen a wind turbine. Wind turbines are large machines with three blades, sometimes seen alongside highways or off the coast, that capture wind energy and turn it into electricity. Wind turbine technicians learn to maintain these machines and install them in technical school, or they may do so in community college. Wind turbine technician ranks No. 2 in Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

Petroleum Engineer

Median Salary: $130,850

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 8.3%

Sometimes the word “engineering” makes road, machine or building design leap to mind. But petroleum engineers are focused on getting oil and natural gas from beneath the earth’s surface. Petroleum engineer ranks No. 2 in Best Engineering Jobs, and No. 17 in Best Paying Jobs.

Learn more about petroleum engineers.

Biomedical Engineer

Median Salary: $97,410

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 9.8%

It may be hard to imagine a job designing artificial internal organs or replacement body parts for patients, but that is exactly what biomedical engineers do. They also design software and biomedical equipment. There are many types of biomedical engineers, including genetic engineers and biochemical engineers.

Learn more about biomedical engineers.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Median Salary: $79,060

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 21.3%

Speech-language pathologists help people with disorders that make it difficult for them to communicate or swallow. They may also work with certain age groups. One surprising thing about this job is that it may seem like work you can only do in a hospital or medical setting. However, it’s possible to travel cross-country as a speech-language pathologist or even take this role part time. Keep in mind though that state requirements for licensure vary.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

Operations Research Analyst

Median Salary: $82,360

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 23.2%

Operations research analysts use a variety of data tools, analytical skill and math to help businesses solve problems. They can work in a range of industries, including health care or defense. For example, they may assist with issues in a supply chain or airline flight schedules.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

Actuary

Median Salary: $105,900

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 20.8%

Maybe actuary seems like a kind of legal term, but it’s a role connected to another industry many are already familiar with: business. Actuaries assess risk for insurance companies mostly, but they may also work with businesses and other clients. They use statistical data to estimate the cost of an unexpected event such as a disaster or accident.

Learn more about actuaries.

Nurse Anesthetist

Median Salary: $195,610

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 11.8%

Many people undergo surgery, but they may not realize that the person giving anesthesia before a procedure is likely a nurse anesthetist. They care for patients before and after medical procedures as well, keeping track of medications the patient is taking and medical history.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Median Salary: $208,000

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.6%

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons remove impacted teeth and perform other operations on the mouth, neck and head areas. Stress for this role is rated above average since they work on higher risk surgeries. However, it is also rewarding work. Procedures such as cleft lip surgery greatly improve a patient’s quality of life.

Learn more about oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Median Salary: $61,730

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 25.4%

Occupational therapy assistants work directly with patients, providing them therapy and support with daily living and job duties. They provide a range of therapeutic services, such as guiding patients through exercises.

Learn more about occupational therapy assistants.

Logistician

Median Salary: $77,030

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 27.7%

Logisticians assess a company’s supply chain. They oversee the entire journey a product makes from design to delivery. They also work closely with clients and may sometimes travel to warehouses. Projected job growth for logistician over the next 10 years is much faster than average.

Learn more about logisticians.

Update 02/07/23: This information was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.