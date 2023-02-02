The 20 most stressful jobs:

Top stressful jobs All jobs include some level of stress. Some of the most stressful jobs are attractive because they…

All jobs include some level of stress. Some of the most stressful jobs are attractive because they make a difference in people’s lives, include high pay or offer something else worthwhile.

Find out where your job falls on the list and how it compares with other high-stress careers from U.S. News’ Best Jobs ranking. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

20. Lawyer

Median Salary: $127,990

Education Needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 9.6%

Lawyer ranks No. 11 on the Best Jobs list. Upward mobility is rated highly in this role, and there is a low unemployment rate of 1.4%. Many lawyers work more than 40 hours a week. Stress related to trials, winning cases and meeting deadlines is a part of the job.

19. Physician

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 2.8%

Physicians conduct physical exams, give health guidance, review test results and perform many other duties to provide patient care. Some physicians work more than 40 hours a week — and more in an emergency. Physician is No. 13 on the Best Jobs list.

18. Financial Analyst

Median Salary: $81,730

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 9.3%

Financial analyst ranks No. 23 on the Best Jobs list. They may work more than 40 hours a week, with large workloads. They also need to keep on top of business and market trends.

17. Mental Health Counselor

Median Salary: $49,130

Education Needed: Master’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 11.1%

Mental health counselors may need to work evenings and weekends, in addition to their full-time schedules. Sometimes resources aren’t available to handle the number of patients, which is stressful. They also assist patients with life experiences that can lead to grief and trauma. Of course, helping people achieve better mental health is deeply rewarding.

16. Anesthesiologist

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 1.1%

Anesthesiologists deal with pain management for surgery patients. They monitor patient health during a procedure, adjusting the amount of anesthetic to relieve pain.

There’s pressure to ensure that the patient stays safe, and anesthesiologists must make critical decisions about a patient’s life and health. They may also work long hours and need to be on call.

15. Construction Manager

Median Salary: $98,890

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 7.6%

Construction managers coordinate building projects. They have to supervise workers and also think about budgets. Their work also involves traveling to different building sites.

They may need to work additional hours in order to meet tight construction deadlines, as well as be on call for emergencies.

14. Cardiovascular Technologist

Median Salary: $60,570

Education Needed: Associate degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.6%

Cardiovascular technologists keep an eye on patients’ heart rates, conduct EKG or lung testing and breathing, depending on their focus. They collaborate with physicians to diagnose problems with the heart or lungs.

Communicating with patients who may be stressed about test results is part of the job. They need to be on their feet much of the time as well, and may have night or weekend shifts.

13. Patrol Officer

Median Salary: $64,610

Education Needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 3.1%

Patrol officers are called on for emergency and nonemergency duties. They have a regular beat and focus on law enforcement tasks, staying vigilant wherever they are. Exposure to violence, crime and the physical demands of the job contribute to stress levels.

12. Firefighter

Median Salary: $50,700

Education Needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.3%

Firefighters have among the highest rates of injury, according to BLS. Fighting fires in buildings and forests comes with exposure to dangerous conditions. They work long shifts as well as overtime.

11. Sales Manager

Median Salary: $127,490

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 5.1%

Sales managers are under pressure to always improve sales and increase profit, as well as train and manage teams of salespeople. Sales managers sometimes also travel to meet clients. They usually work full time and may work additional hours, over the weekend and on holidays.

10. Surgeon

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 3.4%

Surgeons may work long shifts and often spend hours on their feet. Surgeons operate on people in need of medical treatment related to diseases, broken bones and other issues. An error made in a critical procedure can change someone’s life or be fatal, so surgeons are under high stress.

9. Compliance Officer

Median Salary: $71,650

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.3%

Compliance officers ensure organizations comply with regulations and internal policies. They keep an eye on potential violations or liability issues. They also deal directly with company leadership and must keep up with new laws.

8. Paramedic

Median Salary: $46,770

Education Needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 6.6%

Paramedics have very rewarding work, but they respond in medical emergencies to give life-saving care. They also transport injured people to hospitals. Some paramedics may work very long 12- or 24-hour shifts. Working nights and weekends is also possible.

7. Marriage and Family Therapist

Median Salary: $49,880

Education Needed: Master’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 13.9%

Marriage and family therapists may sometimes work on weekends and in the evening to meet clients in addition to working full time. They use different treatments to help people resolve problems in their relationships. It’s also stressful helping people in relationships deal with difficult circumstances, such as the end of a marriage.

Marriage and family therapists may also need to market their practice and coordinate payment with patients and insurance companies. Striving to find positive outcomes with patients can lead to stress in this position.

6. Clinical Social Worker

Median Salary: $60,840

Education Needed: Master’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 11.1%

Clinical social workers provide therapy to individuals and groups. They may also coordinate treatment plans with health care workers. Having enough staff to cover large caseloads can make this a stressful role, as well as the emotional toll. Aiding individuals and communities with abuse, poverty, unemployment and other issues may be a part of the job, which can also lead to stress.

5. Rehabilitation Counselor

Median Salary: $38,560

Education Needed: Master’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 10.5%

Rehabilitation counselors have a very rewarding role helping people with disabilities live and work independently. They also work with employers interested in making workplaces better for people with disabilities. When there’s a large caseload, work can be stressful, and it’s important to practice self-care.

Projected job growth over the next 10 years is more than 10%, which is faster than average.

4. Child and Family Social Worker

Median Salary: $49,150

Education Needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 8.3%

Fewer staff resources and big caseloads can be stressful for child and family social workers, but helping families in need is a fulfilling job. Child and family social workers help protect youth from neglect, aid families with getting social assistance and provide other support for children.

3. Construction Worker

Median Salary: $37,770

Education Needed: No formal educational credential

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 5.3%

It’s mesmerizing to watch a big construction project come together. Construction workers perform a variety of tasks and operate unique equipment to make it happen. However, construction work can be stressful since it is demanding on the body and the work can be dangerous even if all safety precautions are met. They may also work additional hours, even overnight, to meet deadlines. Some construction workers may be self-employed or do seasonal work.

2. Security Guard

Median Salary: $31,470

Education Needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 3.4%

Security guards patrol properties, deter crime, deal with emergencies and protect against illegal activities. High safety risk, lack of training and lower pay make this a stressful job with high turnover, according to workforce management software company Celayix.

1. Structural Iron and Steelworker

Median Salary: $58,550

Education Needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected Job Growth by 2031: 4.3%

Structural iron and steelworkers follow instructions like blueprints to install iron and steel at a construction site to make buildings, roads and other projects. They have physically demanding jobs that can also be dangerous. Some work high up on buildings and falls are a deadly risk. They are also at risk for injuries like cuts and sprains. Though they avoid working in extreme weather, they still work in all kinds of weather conditions and must wear safety equipment.

Update 02/03/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.