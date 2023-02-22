The 17 Best Beach Bags for 2023

It’s officially time for 2023 vacation planning. If your plans include some leisure by the water, you’ll want to find…

It’s officially time for 2023 vacation planning. If your plans include some leisure by the water, you’ll want to find the ideal beach bag for your adventure. Whether you’re at the beach, by the pool or on a boat, the right bag can carry all of your water essentials.

When shopping for a beach bag, give thought to the size, material and style (think: a zip-top or open-top beach tote bag), as well as how you want to carry it. For a resort stay, you may consider a fashionable option that holds a sun hat and a beach read. Elsewhere, you might want a great mesh bag so the sand can flow right out.

If you’re going to be tossing items in and out frequently, an open-top tote will work well, whereas a beach backpack is an ideal hands-free choice. If you’ll be traveling, a lightweight style that can be easily packed or used as your personal carry-on item may be just right.

The Top Beach Bags for 2023

To help you narrow down your options, U.S. News has selected the best beach bags in a variety of categories based on consumer reviews.

— Best Overall Beach Bag: Becokan Large Waterproof Beach Tote Bag

— Best Inexpensive Beach Bag: IKEA FRAKTA Shopping Bag

— Best Beach Bag Tote: Sea Bags Navy Anchor Ogunquit Beach Tote

— Best Straw Beach Bag: Mar Y Sol Samana Tote

— Best Large Beach Bag: Dejaroo Large Lightweight Tote

— Best Waterproof Beach Bag: YETI Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag

— Best Mesh Beach Bag: Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote

— Best Beach Bag With Zip: ALOHA Collection Day Tripper

— Best Beach Bag With Pockets: SCOUT The BJ Bag Pocket Tote

— Best Beach Cooler Bag: F-color 2-in-1 Beach Bag with Detachable Cooler

— Best Personalized Beach Bag: Paravel Large Cabana Tote

— Best Rubber Beach Bag: Original Bogg Bag

— Best Canvas Beach Bag: L.L.Bean Boat and Tote

— Best Kids Beach Bag: Mygreen Kids Drawstring Backpack

— Best Beach Bag Backpack: BeeGreen Mesh Drawstring Bag

— Best Neoprene Beach Bag: QOGiR Neoprene Multipurpose Tote

— Best Beach Bag for Moms: SHYLERO Beach Bag

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

Best Overall: Becokan Large Waterproof Beach Tote Bag

What sets this bag apart: This tote bag is constructed with a lightweight, waterproof material. It has a large capacity for beach essentials like towels, cover-ups and snacks. What’s more, it comes in stripes or a fun tropical print, making it ideal for daytrips or exotic beach locales.

Travelers appreciate: “I love how much this bag can fit — it’s almost like a Mary Poppins bag,” says Erin Evans, managing editor of travel at U.S. News, who adores this Becokan tote for beach trips. “I can typically stash multiple beach towels, a change of clothes, a speaker, snacks, books and more in it at once.” She also likes the interior zippered pocket for keeping your phone and keys safe, and notes the two cup holder pockets are large enough to fit water bottles or YETI or Stanley tumblers. “Plus, it’s really lightweight and foldable, making it easy to pack away when you don’t need it,” Evans adds.

Price: $31.99 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best Inexpensive: IKEA FRAKTA Shopping Bag

What sets this bag apart: For something sturdy and affordable, this IKEA design is an ideal inexpensive beach bag option. Crafted with durable polypropylene in bright blue and featuring two shoulder straps, this generously sized style measures 21.75 x 14.5 x 13.75 inches. Toss all of your beach essentials inside — and, when you’re not catching some waves, you can wipe the bag clean and store it flat.

Travelers appreciate: “I’m not embarrassed to admit how much I adore this bag for family trips to the beach,” says Amanda Norcross, travel content and SEO strategist at U.S. News. “It’s lightweight, surprisingly durable, fits most or all of our beach gear, and is easy to hose down at the end of the day.”

Price: $8.30 or less Shop now:IKEA | Amazon

Best Tote Bag: Sea Bags Navy Anchor Ogunquit Beach Tote

What sets this bag apart: Stylish, practical and good for the environment, this handcrafted tote is made in Maine using recycled sail cloth. The water-resistant material is machine-washable and protects all of your beach gear. Featuring three interior pockets, an exterior pocket ideal for sandy flip-flops and sturdy rope handles for easy carrying, this spacious bag is 18 inches long and 14 inches tall.

Travelers appreciate: The craftsmanship, inside pockets and overall roominess of the design.

Price: $250 or less Shop now:Sea Bags | Amazon

Best Straw: Mar Y Sol Samana Tote

What sets this bag apart: If you’re looking for a straw bag combining fashion and function, this open-top tote does just that. Handcrafted on the island of Madagascar, this sisal tote is constructed using sustainable materials. The large bag has a seagrass lining with an interior pocket and organic leather handles. Featuring three-shade ombre stripes in a choice of six colors including aqua and yellow, each one-of-a-kind bag is accented by a raffia pompom charm.

Travelers appreciate: The fact that it’s stylish, holds up well, and can fit everything travelers need for a day at the beach or out shopping.

Price: $169.10 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Large: Dejaroo Large Lightweight Tote

What sets this bag apart: Constructed with a durable, water-resistant material in a variety of prints and colors (including leopard and royal blue), this bag has one inner pocket and seven exterior pockets where you can stow your sunglasses, sunscreen or hand sanitizer. The zippered top keeps the sand out and your valuables secured, while the comfortable straps make the tote easy to carry. This large beach bag measures 16 x 15 x 8.5 inches.

Travelers appreciate: The way the tote holds everything from a laptop to beach toys and works well for weekend trips.

Price: $29.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Waterproof: YETI Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag

What sets this bag apart: Designed for adventure, this multifunctional tote is both waterproof and puncture-resistant, with a molded base to keep the bag upright. This beach bag boasts an abrasion-resistant surface (so those fishing lures won’t damage your bag) as well as the YETI HitchPoint Grid to attach carabiners or other accessories on the exterior.

Travelers appreciate: The sturdy construction, the ability to rinse it out and the way the deployable dividers keep things upright — though some say this tote is on the heavier side for a bag of this size.

Price: $150 or less Shop now:YETI | Amazon | REI

Best Mesh: Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote

What sets this bag apart: This fashionable style goes from grocery shopping to the beach with ease. The Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote is a top-rated beach bag on Amazon for good reason. At less than $20, it’s affordable and offered in an array of colors, such as coral and green.

Travelers appreciate: The way sand doesn’t accumulate inside the bag, along with its roominess. It boasts enough space to hold two beach towels, swimsuits, sunglasses and a tablet. What’s more, the polyester and nylon mesh is durable and comfortable to carry.

Price: $19.90 or less Shop now:Hoxis | Amazon

Best With Zip: ALOHA Collection Day Tripper

What sets this bag apart: Designed with travel in mind, the ALOHA Collection Day Tripper is the ideal size for a carry-on at 19 x 14.5 inches and features an expandable zippered top to maximize space. Crafted with a special material to protect against splashes, the Day Tripper tote has an interior compartment and an exterior zippered pocket to keep your phone, wallet and boarding pass easily accessible.

Travelers appreciate: The lightweight and durable construction, roominess, and ease of packing of this bag.

Price: $74 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best With Pockets: SCOUT The BJ Bag Pocket Tote

What sets this bag apart: An ideal multiuse bag, this option is made with a durable and lightweight material. There are four exterior pockets for organization and convenience, plus an interior zippered pocket to keep items like your phone or keys secure.

Travelers appreciate: “I’ve been using this bag as my beach bag for three summers now and it’s the best bag I’ve ever used,” says Marisa Méndez, senior editor of travel at U.S. News. “I love that it zips to keep everything inside and I appreciate the pockets on the outside to keep sunscreen within easy reach. And the best part? I just hose it down to clear out all the sand. Easy peasy.”

Price: $56 or less Shop now:SCOUT Bags

Best Cooler Bag: F-color 2-in-1 Beach Bag with Detachable Cooler

What sets this bag apart:

This two-in-one mesh beach bag with a detachable cooler allows you to stow towels, sunglasses and sunscreen separate from your cold picnic lunch. The bag has a large interior with a zippered top, eight exterior pockets and four rings to keep beach essentials organized. The insulated cooler has a leakproof lining and space for up to 12 cans. This heavy-duty tote is designed to withstand up to 160 pounds.

Travelers appreciate: The lightweight construction, abundance of pockets and detachable cooler, making this combination beach bag work well for the boat, beach and pool.

Price: $16.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Personalized: Paravel Large Cabana Tote

What sets this bag apart: This spill-resistant Paravel bag is constructed with sustainable EcoCraft Canvas, which is made from 30-plus upcycled plastic water bottles and protected with a more environmentally friendly silicone layer. The interior of the tote has three pockets, one of which is zippered, plus a clasp closure. The exterior is available in a choice of four color combinations, and you can personalize this bag with embroidered letters, hand-painted letters or hand-painted emojis for an extra fee, making it uniquely customizable.

Travelers appreciate: The way it’s well-crafted, with wide straps that are comfortable for carrying the bag and a water-resistant finish that makes it an ideal beach or weekend option.

Price: $185 or less without monogram Shop now:Paravel

Best Rubber: Original Bogg Bag

What sets this bag apart: Invented by a mom, this durable bag is both washable and waterproof. It is made of an EVA material with a tip-proof design, sturdy sides, a nonslip bottom and shoulder straps for easy carrying. This extra-large tote measures 19 x 15 x 9.5 inches and comes with two clear accessory bags, which keep your bag organized and your essentials easy to find. The Original Bogg Bag comes in nearly three dozen color options.

Travelers appreciate: The durability, the way the bag stands upright and the fact that it can be easily washed.

Price: $140 or less Shop now:Bogg Bags | Amazon

Best Canvas: L.L.Bean Boat and Tote

What sets this bag apart: Classic and customizable, the L.L.Bean Boat and Tote is constructed of heavy-duty cotton canvas with double-stitched seams and reinforced handles. The iconic beach bag is handcrafted in Maine and available in multiple sizes ranging from small to extra-large. First introduced in 1944 as a way to haul ice, this durable top-handle tote is tested to hold up to 500 pounds, making it the ideal bag for going boating, heading to the lake or stocking up on beach reads at the bookstore.

Travelers appreciate: The quality construction, the classic styling and the yearslong durability. What’s more, you can choose from multiple colors depending on size and add a monogram for a one-of-a-kind tote.

Price: $34.95 or less for medium Shop now:L.L.Bean

Best for Kids: Mygreen Kids Drawstring Backpack

What sets this bag apart: Little ones will love packing their sand toys, favorite snacks and sunglasses in this mesh backpack with its zippered pocket, adjustable padded straps and water bottle pocket. What’s more, the backpack comes in four different colors and is adorned with your choice of a detachable or nondetachable rabbit, frog, elephant or unicorn.

Travelers appreciate: The size, which is ideal for young children to carry and easily fits a towel, goggles and water bottle, making it a good choice for swim class, the beach or the pool.

Price: $19.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Backpack: BeeGreen Mesh Drawstring Bag

What sets this bag apart: This packable yet roomy design is 25.2 x 18.9 inches when opened but conveniently folds into the bag’s exterior pocket to store in your glove box or carry-on. Toss larger items like beach towels and flip-flops in the main compartment, then stow sunblock, goggles, your phone and your wallet in the front zippered pocket. In addition, there’s a front drawstring pocket ideal for holding a reusable water bottle.

Travelers appreciate: The backpack’s adjustable straps, the amount of items it can hold and the option to fold the backpack within itself for easy portability.

Price: $20.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Neoprene: QOGiR Neoprene Multipurpose Tote

What sets this bag apart: The QOGiR multipurpose beach bag transforms into three different styles, including a large tote or a smaller triangular silhouette. Putting a fashionable spin on function, this beach bag is constructed out of neoprene and polyester with sailing rope handles and a detachable shoulder pad for comfort. The machine-washable bag can be folded flat to toss in your carry-on bag, filled with beach essentials while on vacation and easily stowed in your suitcase when you return.

Travelers appreciate: The two interior zippered pockets, as well as the durability and versatility.

Price: $39.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best for Moms: SHYLERO Beach Bag

What sets this bag apart: The SHYLERO Beach Bag is tear-resistant and made with a waterproof canvas-style material. Toss cover-ups, beach towels, diapers or a change of clothes in the main compartment; stow smaller items in the three inner pockets and keep sunglasses and water bottles in the roomy exterior pockets. What’s more, the bag includes a bonus clear waterproof bag that can be worn as a crossbody or belt bag to keep your cellphone, money and other valuables securely on your body when you need to step away from your larger tote.

Travelers appreciate: The comfortable rope handles, zip-top design, spacious interior and durability that make this beach bag a go-to for parents.

Price: $49.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

What to Pack in a Beach Bag

— Waterproof pouch for your phone and other valuables

— Lotion toiletry bag for sunscreen, lip balm and other essentials

— Sunscreen

— Water shoes or sandals

— Beach towel

— Swimsuit or swim trunks

— Beach cover-up

— Change of clothes

— Hair scrunchies

— Wipes

— Snacks

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood is a senior travel editor with a bag obsession. She’s always searching for the perfect bag for every scenario, and constantly adding to her collection of go-to bag options for the beach and beyond. To create this list of the best beach bags, she used her own experience with bags for the beach along with her retail merchandising background.

