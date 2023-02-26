Just when you think cruise ships can’t get any larger, a major cruise line unveils yet another longer, grander state-of-the-art…

Just when you think cruise ships can’t get any larger, a major cruise line unveils yet another longer, grander state-of-the-art vessel — with the capacity to carry the population of a small town. To put the size of today’s megaships into perspective: They often stretch three times longer than a 120-yard football field and some feature nearly two dozen decks or measure more than 215 feet wide.

So, if you’re looking for a vacation aboard a large-scale vessel, consider booking a voyage on one of the 19 biggest cruise ships in the world. With cutting-edge technology and entertainment, world-class dining, and endless attractions and activities for cruisers of all ages, you may not even want to leave the ship.

— Royal Caribbean

— MSC Cruises

— Costa Cruises

— P&O Cruises

— AIDA Cruises

— Carnival Cruise Line

— Norwegian Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas

— Length: 1,198 feet

— Width: 213 feet

— Gross tons: 250,800

Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship on the high seas when it’s set to debut at the beginning of 2024. The next-level megaship is Royal Caribbean‘s first Icon-class vessel and the first of three LNG-powered ships. The ship will accommodate as many as 7,600 guests in 2,805 staterooms and with 2,350 crew. There’s no end to the fun with eight unique neighborhoods, including the new Surfside, a stay-all-day space designed specifically for families.

Other features on the ship include seven pools, nine whirlpools and six record-breaking waterslides. There are also new dining venues, such as The Lemon Post, the Surfside Eatery and Pier 7 in the Surfside neighborhood. Stay tuned for more details as the ship get closer to its launch date.

Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas

— Length: 1,188 feet

— Width: 215 feet

— Gross tons: 235,600

Royal Caribbean’s largest ship afloat is Wonder of the Seas, which first set sail in March 2022. The Oasis-class vessel can accommodate up to 7,084 guests in 2,867 staterooms and carries as many as 2,204 crew members.

While you may get lost on this ship, you’ll never be bored. Features include eight unique neighborhoods — such as Central Park and the new Suite Neighborhood, an exclusive space for suite guests. There’s also an AquaTheater, an outdoor live entertainment venue with a 30-foot diving platform and incredible ocean views. Wonder Playscape is an underwater-themed outdoor space for kids filled with slides, climbing walls, games and more. And if that’s not enough, enjoy a few of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class favorites, such as FlowRider, a simulation surfboard, or laser tag at the Battle for Planet Z. If you dare, head into the Ultimate Abyss: The tallest waterslide at sea towers 150 feet above sea level and features an exhilarating 13-second ride through 216 feet of dark, winding tunnels.

When hunger strikes, dine at your pick of nine complimentary restaurants and 12 specialty venues, including the new Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. And if you’re craving a cold beer, a cocktail or a cup of Starbucks coffee, you’ll have roughly a dozen bars and lounges at your disposal.

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas

— Length: 1,188 feet

— Width: 215.5 feet

— Gross tons: 228,081

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, another Oasis-class ship, debuted in April 2018. Symphony of the Seas has 2,759 staterooms, and it can accommodate 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew members.

There are seven distinct neighborhoods, four pools, 20 restaurants (about half of which are specialty venues), and 14 bars and lounges. The ship even boasts two robotic bartenders that whip up drinks at the Bionic Bar. Adults can enjoy Broadway-style shows in the onboard theaters and major international sports games at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. Meanwhile, kids can cool down at Splashaway Bay aqua park, soar on a zip line nine decks high through the Boardwalk neighborhood or check out the two rock climbing walls alongside the AquaTheater.

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas

— Length: 1,188 feet

— Width: 215.5 feet

— Gross tons: 226,963

Another Oasis-class ship, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas set sail in May 2016. The vessel can carry 6,687 passengers across 2,747 staterooms, plus 2,200 crew members. Cruisers have plenty of places to dine, thanks to eight complimentary venues — including the main dining room and Windjammer Marketplace, a globally inspired buffet — and nine specialty restaurants serving everything from burgers and shakes to Italian fare. The Boardwalk, one of the ship’s seven neighborhoods, is a favorite spot for cruisers; it contains casual eateries, retail shops and carnival games.

Harmony of the Seas also has the Ultimate Abyss waterslide, the Splashaway Bay water park and a trio of slides known as The Perfect Storm. In the evening, don’t miss a predinner cocktail at the Rising Tide Bar, which offers a ride between the Central Park neighborhood and the Royal Promenade with dazzling skylight views. Sit back and sip your drink while the entire bar slowly floats between the decks.

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas

— Length: 1,187 feet

— Width: 215 feet

— Gross tons: 226,838

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas was the largest cruise ship in the world when it was launched in 2009. As the line’s debut Oasis-class ship, it’s nearly five times bigger than the Titanic, weighing in at 226,838 gross tons. The vessel carries up to 6,771 guests across 2,801 staterooms and 2,109 crew members. Oasis of the Seas was refurbished in 2019, with many added amenities that are on newer Oasis-class ships, such as FlowRider simulators, the Perfect Storm waterslides, the Ultimate Abyss and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. Across the ship’s seven distinct neighborhoods, you’ll also find state-of-the-art technology like video walls, touch-screen signage and VOOM — billed as the fastest internet connection on the high seas.

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas

— Length: 1,187 feet

— Width: 215 feet

— Gross tons: 225,282

Embarking for the first time in 2010, Allure of the Seas was Royal Caribbean’s second Oasis-class vessel. The ship underwent a refurbishment in 2015. Allure of the Seas can accommodate 6,780 passengers and 2,200 crew members. The ship has 2,742 staterooms, seven neighborhoods, four pools and six whirlpools, plus 19 dining venues and too many bars and lounges to count.

There are also plenty of entertainment options for guests of all ages, including an ice skating rink, a basketball court, a 10-deck-high zip line, two rock climbing walls and two FlowRider simulators (a Royal Caribbean favorite). Kids will especially enjoy the interactive H20 Zone Water Park, while adults will appreciate Broadway productions like “Mamma Mia!,” aerial acrobatic performances in Oceanaria (an original AquaTheater production) and ’70s disco dance parties. If you find yourself on board for business reasons, rest assured that the ship’s conference facilities can host as many as 1,394 guests.

MSC Cruises

MSC World Europa

— Length: 1,092 feet

— Width: 154 feet

— Gross tons: 215,863

MSC World Europa was one of the most anticipated new cruise ships when it launched in November 2022 as the first vessel in the line’s MSC World-class fleet. It’s also the first LNG-propelled ship by MSC Cruises, reaching a maximum cruising speed of 22.7 knots.

The ship’s futuristic interior and exterior design features a 295-foot-long promenade. Half the promenade is covered with the Meraviglia-class LED sky screens and the other is open air boasting ocean views. MSC World Europa features 2,626 staterooms capable of carrying 6,762 passengers. The vessel also houses 2,138 crew members. As a special touch, each passenger deck is named after an international city, including London, Paris, Lisbon and Rome.

Other notable features include distinct themed districts, a quiet Zen zone with an adults-only pool, a family zone with bumper cars and rollerblading, and the fleet’s largest onboard water park. Younger cruisers will find a twisty, stainless steel tunnel slide towering 11 decks high at the center of the ship. Luna Park Studio, the ship’s 300-seat multifunction entertainment venue, can accommodate almost any performance or event.

When you’re exhausted from all of the action, grab a bite to eat at one of 13 restaurants or a drink at a selection of bars and cafes. Then, take time to relax and unwind with a signature treatment at the Balinese spa. For an all-inclusive VIP experience during your voyage, book stateroom accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club. This exclusive part of the ship boasts premium suites, a separate pool, a private restaurant and lounge, complimentary drinks, butler service and other amenities.

MSC Euribia

— Length: 1,085 feet

— Width: 141 feet

— Gross tons: 183,500

MSC Euribia, MSC Cruises’ newest ship, is set to debut in June 2023. The new LNG-powered vessel will have 2,419 cabins and carry as many as 6,327 passengers and approximately 1,711 crew members. The ship’s hull features Alex Flämig’s artwork “#SaveTheSea” to highlight the company’s dedication to preserving the marine ecosystem. On board the ship, guests will find five pools and more than 10 dining venues, offering everything from French-Vietnamese cuisine to Latin American street food. There are also 19 bars and lounges, the Balinese-inspired Aurea Spa, a family-friendly Coral Reef Aquapark, luxury retail shopping and more.

MSC Virtuosa

— Length: 1,087 feet

— Width: 141 feet

— Gross tons: 181,541

MSC Virtuosa launched in 2021 as a sister ship to MSC Grandiosa, the line’s other Meraviglia Plus-class ship. The vessel boasts 2,421 staterooms, 11 dining venues and a total of 21 bars, lounges and cafes; at full capacity, the ship carries 6,334 passengers and 1,704 crew members. At the heart of the ship, Galleria Virtuosa houses the largest shopping area at sea, with more than 12,500 square feet of retail space. In this space, you’ll also find entertainment venues, several restaurants and cocktail bars. And don’t forget to look up: An impressive LED dome, the longest one at sea, spans the ceiling of the promenade.

Another highlight to check out during your voyage is the MSC Starship Club, which features Rob, the first humanoid robotic bartender on a cruise ship. The multilingual expert mixologist even tells jokes and will show you a dance move or two. After all the indoor fun, head outside for a cool dip in one of MSC Virtuosa’s five pools or take a ride on the slide at the AquaPark.

MSC Meraviglia

— Length: 1,036 feet

— Width: 141 feet

— Gross tons: 171,598

MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia first set sail in 2017 with an impressive 2,214 staterooms and the capacity to carry up to 5,642 passengers and 1,608 crew members. Eleven restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines, including a tapas bar with dishes created by a Michelin-starred chef, Japanese teppanyaki, Italian fare, fresh seafood, sushi, steaks and more. There are also 20 bars, lounges and cafes serving everything from Champagne and cocktails to ice cream and crepes.

The central highlight of the ship is Galleria Meraviglia, a 315-foot promenade that features eateries, boutiques and evening parties. Nightly entertainment includes live performances and shows in the Broadway Theater and the Carousel Lounge. Kids will find plenty to do, as well: There’s an AquaPark, an F1 simulator, a flight simulator, two LEGO play areas and more. When it’s time to wind down, book a signature treatment at the MSC Aurea Spa.

Costa Cruises

Costa Smeralda

— Length: 1,106 feet

— Width: 138 feet

— Gross tons: 185,000

Costa Smeralda

was the first of the two Excel-class vessels in the Costa Cruises fleet. The vessel debuted in December 2019 as the Italian cruise line’s largest ship to date. It was also the line’s first vessel to use LNG power at sea and in port. The ship has 2,612 staterooms — including 1,550 balcony cabins — and can carry as many as 6,554 passengers and 1,678 crew members.

Cruisers will never go hungry or thirsty, thanks to Smeralda’s 11 restaurants and snack bars and 19 bars and lounges. One of the most notable dining venues on board is Restaurant Archipelago, which serves innovative cuisine created by three world-renowned chefs. If you’re interested in culinary pursuits, join other passengers for a cooking class at sea in the Food LAB. When it comes to entertainment, centrally located Colosseo — modeled after the piazzas across Italy — is the place to go for socializing and live performances. What’s more, the ship also has 13 pools and hot tubs, an aqua park, the Beauty Spa Solemio and the Squok Club for kids ages 3 to 11.

Costa Toscana

— Length: 1,106 feet

— Width: 138 feet

— Gross tons: 185,000

Costa Toscana, Costa Cruises’ newest flagship and the second Excel-class vessel in the fleet, set sail on its debut voyage in March 2022. Similar in size and passenger capacity to Costa Smeralda, Toscana is also LNG-powered. This vessel has 2,663 staterooms accommodating up to 6,554 passengers, and there are 1,678 crew members on board.

Like on Smeralda, Colosseo is the centerpiece of Toscana; you’ll find live entertainment and themed bars in this area. There are 11 restaurants and snack bars plus 19 bars and lounges on the ship. For a refreshing aperitif with a view, head to the Aperol Spritz Bar, which features the iconic orange Italian cocktail. Another dining highlight is Sushino at Costa, the line’s new sushi bistro. After dinner, take in unparalleled views of the sea along the Volare Skywalk, the highest point of the ship towering more than 213 feet above sea level.

P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises Arvia

— Length: 1,132 feet

— Width: 138 feet

— Gross tons: 185,000

Arvia joined the P&O fleet as sister ship to Iona in December 2022. It is also LNG-powered, carrying up to 6,264 guests in 2,610 cabins and 1,800 crew. The family-friendly ship offers guests many firsts, including Altitude, a new activity area with an escape room called Mission Control; Skywalk, a high-ropes experience; mini-golf; a swim up bar; Splash Valley; a Sports Arena; and much more. New dining venues include the American-inspired 6th Street Diner and Green & Co. feat. Mizuhana, which focuses on fish and plant-based dishes and sushi.

For entertainment, plan to see the line’s production, “The Official Take That Musical,” an adaptation of the London West End show “The Band.” Guests can also head to the dome beneath the SkyDome retractable roof for live performances, aerial displays, movies on the giant SeaScreen and DJ parties under the starry skies.

P&O Cruises Iona

— Length: 1,129 feet

— Width: 138 feet

— Gross tons: 184,700

P&O Cruises’ Iona has the distinction of being the first LNG-powered British cruise ship. The family-friendly vessel carries as many as 5,200 guests in 2,614 cabins and 1,800 crew members. Iona’s top features include the retractable SkyDome, a gin distillery, and 33 restaurants and bars offering a wide variety of food and beverage options.

With selections ranging from casual eateries and gelaterias to Indian- and British-inspired cuisine at Sindhu, you won’t get bored with the restaurant choices. For an especially unique meal, dine and sip wine while watching aerial performances in the Grand Atrium at The Glass House. Or, enjoy dinner at The Limelight Club, an adults-only supper club venue featuring vocal performances and other live music by the ship’s band. After dinner, check out the Headliners Theatre, Manhattan, the Palladium, The Live Lounge and performances in partnership with the entertainment company Creativiva in the SkyDome.

AIDA Cruises

AIDAcosma

— Length: 1,106 feet

— Width: 138 feet

— Gross tons: 184,600

The sister ship to AIDAnova, AIDAcosma set sail in early 2022. The LNG-powered AIDA Cruises vessel has 2,732 staterooms and capacity for up to 6,654 passengers and 1,500 crew members. With 17 restaurants and 23 bars, AIDAcosma offers passengers a seemingly endless number of venues to dine and imbibe. Other onboard attractions include a large pool area with waterslides, an infinity pool with ocean views, a climbing wall, an indoor playground and a running track.

AIDAnova

— Length: 1,106 feet

— Width: 138 feet

— Gross tons: 183,900

AIDA Cruises’ first Helios-class ship, AIDAnova, debuted in December 2018. The German line’s vessel was the first LNG-powered cruise ship in the world, using the fossil fuel both at sea and in port. The ship is equipped with 2,626 staterooms, including a two-deck penthouse suite, and it can carry 5,200 passengers and 1,500 crew members. You won’t miss this ship when it’s docked in port; it features the line’s signature exterior design, with bold red lips at the ship’s bow and big blue and yellow eyes on the port and starboard sides.

While on board, passengers can check out 17 restaurants along with 20 bars and lounges, party the night away at the Beach Club, and take in live performances at the ship’s 360-degree theater, the Theatrium. When it’s time to relax, head to the Body & Soul Organic Spa, where you can book a massage, spend time in one of the hot tubs or saunas, take a dip in the private pool, and chill out on the private spa sun deck.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration

— Length: 1,130 feet

— Width: 137 feet

— Gross tons: 183,521

Carnival Celebration sailed its inaugural cruise in November 2022. The newest ship at sea in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is LNG-powered and the second in the line’s Excel class, with 2,687 staterooms and the capacity to carry 6,631 passengers and 1,735 crew.

Guests will find new attractions on the ship, like the partnership with the Kennedy Space Center at Space Cruisers; this program is designed for children ages 2 to 11 at Camp Ocean. Adults can check out the new bar at Latitudes, which features specialty cocktails and outdoor scenery through the virtual windows. Celebration has a variety of complimentary dining venues, including Shaq’s Big Chicken, Guy’s Burger Joint and Mexican favorites at Blueguana Cantina. There is also a selection of specialty restaurants like the new Emeril’s Bistro 1397, Rudi’s Seagrill, the Steakhouse and Cucina del Capitano for Italian fare. For action and 360-degree views of the ocean from the top of the ship, take a spin around the track on BOLT, Carnival’s roller coaster at sea.

Carnival Mardi Gras

— Length: 1,130 feet

— Width: 137 feet

— Gross tons: 180,000

One of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ships, Mardi Gras, debuted in July 2021. Its name honors the line’s first ship, the TSS Mardi Gras, which launched in 1972. The original Mardi Gras was registered at 27,284 gross tons and 650 feet long. In contrast, the new vessel — Carnival’s second-largest ship to date — weighs in at 180,000 gross tons and is 1,130 feet in length. Mardi Gras also holds the title as North America’s first LNG-powered ship. It has 17 passenger decks, 2,641 staterooms, and capacity for up to 6,465 passengers and 1,745 crew members.

Six themed areas each offer unique dining and entertainment experiences. For New Orleans-inspired cuisine, head to the French Quarter; there, you’ll find Emeril’s Bistro 1396 and Brass Magnolia, a bar reminiscent of The Big Easy’s jazz culture and Garden District. Don’t miss one of the ship’s top onboard attractions: BOLT. The first roller coaster at sea provides a serious adrenaline rush; riders can hit speeds of nearly 40 mph on approximately 800 feet of track set 187 feet above sea level.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Encore

— Length: 1,094 feet

— Width: 136 feet

— Gross tons: 169,116

Norwegian Encore was built in 2019 as one of Norwegian Cruise Line‘s Breakaway Plus class ships. The vessel has 2,040 staterooms and carries 3,998 guests and 1,735 crew members. There are several complimentary culinary venues on board, including three main dining rooms, The Local Bar & Grill, the Garden Café buffet, and grab-and-go options. Specialty dining restaurants offer a variety of cuisines, from seafood to steak or Japanese teppanyaki.

When it’s time for cocktail hour, 22 bars and lounges serve up everything from cold brews to fine wine and whiskey. For a predinner option, head up to the Observation Lounge for panoramic ocean views. Encore is also home to several entertainment venues featuring award-winning live shows and performances.

Still, you’ll find the most fun on the ship’s top decks. First, head to Encore Speedway — a race track at sea. The 1,100-foot track takes thrill-seekers on a heart-pumping ride through high-speed curves extending 13 feet off the side of the ship. Also at the top of the vessel you’ll find The Haven. Norwegian’s exclusive “ship within a ship” concept boasts luxurious suites, villas and penthouses with balconies. These luxe accommodations include perks like 24-hour butler service, a concierge and a private sun deck.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships, paddle-wheelers on the Snake and Columbia rivers, and an 18-stateroom river ship on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia. Most recently, she traveled on a small luxury expedition vessel in Antarctica and crossed the notorious Drake Passage twice. She covers the travel and culinary industries, specializing in cruises, for major publications including U.S. News & World Report.

Update 02/27/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.