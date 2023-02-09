Terex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.2 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.34.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $300 million, or $4.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion.

