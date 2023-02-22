Teladoc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.81 billion in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.81 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $23.49 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $637.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.66 billion, or $84.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teladoc expects its results to range from a loss of 55 cents per share to a loss of 45 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDOC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.