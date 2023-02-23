Teekay Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Thursday reported net income of $146.4 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Thursday reported net income of $146.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $4.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.33 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $367.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $235.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $229.1 million, or $6.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $567.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.