Teekay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 5:20 AM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corp. (TK) on Thursday reported profit of $39.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $393.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $261.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.4 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $694.6 million.

