Taylor Morrison: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $275.3 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.05 billion, or $9.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.22 billion.

