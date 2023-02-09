Tapestry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $329.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $329.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.36.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Tapestry expects full-year earnings to be $3.70 to $3.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.6 billion.

