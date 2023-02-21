Tanger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) on Tuesday reported a key measure…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, said it had funds from operations of $51.8 million, or 47 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $18.1 million, or 17 cents per share.

The factory outlet mall operator, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $109.8 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $201.8 million. Revenue was reported as $421.4 million.

Tanger expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.80 to $1.88 per share.

