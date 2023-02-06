SurModics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

SurModics expects full-year results to range from a loss of $2.09 per share to a loss of $1.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $102 million to $106 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRDX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.