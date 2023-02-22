Sunrun: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sunrun Inc. (RUN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The solar energy products distributor posted revenue of $609.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.4 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.