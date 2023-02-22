Live Radio
Sunnova Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 4:51 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The residential solar company posted revenue of $195.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $161.6 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $557.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

