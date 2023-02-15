Summit Materials: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.8 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $552.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $511.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $272.1 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

