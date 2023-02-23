Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Sturm Ruger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sturm Ruger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 5:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $19 million in its fourth quarter.

The Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $149.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.3 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $595.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up