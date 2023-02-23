Sturm Ruger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $19…

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $19 million in its fourth quarter.

The Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $149.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.3 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $595.8 million.

