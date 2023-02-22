Strategic Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.3…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $269.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.7 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

