Steven Madden: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 7:21 AM

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $470.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.1 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.12 billion.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

