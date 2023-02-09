SPS Commerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.9 million. The Minneapolis-based…

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $122 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.1 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $450.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $123.3 million to $124.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.63 to $2.69 per share, with revenue ranging from $523 million to $526 million.

