Sprout Social: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The developer of cloud software posted revenue of $69.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.2 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $253.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sprout Social expects its per-share loss to be 1 cent.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $75.1 million for the fiscal first quarter.

