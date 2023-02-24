Sprott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Friday reported profit of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Friday reported profit of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.6 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $145.2 million.

