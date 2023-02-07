Spirit Aerosystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $243.1…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $243.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $2.32 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $545.7 million, or $5.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.03 billion.

